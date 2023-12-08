Ancor Sosa (ESP) Dominates GWA Wingfoil Classes At The Gran Canaria Air Battle

(MENAFN- Pressat)

The Canary Islands' Ancor Sosa wins all Wingfoil Freefly-Slalom heats and showcasing prowess in Surf-Freestyle

His sister, Zoe Sosa, soars high in Kitesurf Big Air, alongside Tarifa's Noah Nicolas in the men's category

San Bartolomé de Tirajana, December 7, 2023 - Fuerteventura's Ancor Sosa stole the show on the first day of the Gran Canaria Air Battle, Spain's premier kitesurf and wingfoil festival, held at Las Burras Beach from December 6 to 10. Under conditions surpassing expectations, Sosa dominated heats in Wingfoil Freefly-Slalom and Surf-Freestyle from the Global Wingsports Association (GWA) Qualifier Series. Additionally, the first round of Kitesurf Big Air featured standout performances by Tarifa's Noah Nicolas in the men's category and Ancor's sister, Zoe Sosa, in the women's category.

During the first day, local contender Ancor Sosa emerged undefeated in all 5 Wingfoil Freefly-Slalom heats. "He positions himself as the champion of this class, unbeatable, although we may conduct more heats in this discipline," commented Javier Ippólito, chief judge. Despite the possibility of discarding every 4 heats, potentially altering results, Ippólito added, "Ancor could afford to skip a heat, but knowing him, he won't let himself be defeated in any." Following Sosa are Jeremy Rodríguez (Gran Canaria) and Manuel Morillo (Lanzarote).

After securing first place in all wingfoil races, Ancor Sosa continued to shine in the Surf-Freestyle category, executing a frontside 7 (two 360o rotations) and a well-scored front flip. The second heat, however, was won by Tenerife's Alfonso García with an attention-grabbing backflip. Two more heats are scheduled for Friday to conclude the first round.

Tarifa's Noah Nicolas and Fuerteventura's Zoe Sosa fly high

Subsequently, kitesurfers hit the water for the Big Air competition, where Tarifa's Noah Nicolas soared highest, despite his specialty in Strapless Freestyle. In the 4 heats of the men's category, Nicolas impressed judges with a skillful jump and a double backloop board off, earning the highest score of the day. It's important to note that this discipline scores both height (70%) and technical execution and maneuvers performed (30%).

In addition to the men's category, Gran Canaria's Daniela Moreno and Zoe Sosa (Ancor's sister) took to the air, with Zoe making her debut in her first competition. Judges found both riders closely matched, with Zoe attacking forward with front rolls and kiteloops, while Daniela Moreno executed backward with backloops. "It was my first competition, I just started with kitesurfing, so I'm quite nervous," said 21-year-old Sosa. Despite feeling the wind was "weird" and not going as she wanted, she looks forward to competing again.

The forecast for Friday is highly favorable, with finals scheduled for Kitesurf Big Air and Wingfoil Surf-Freestyle, along with the start of the first heats of Kitesurf Strapless Freestyle. Depending on conditions, additional repechage rounds may be held, potentially altering results. "If conditions allow, we'll also try to compete in Waves with wingfoil, probably one of the most anticipated classes," clarified Manuel Martínez, event organizer.

The festival's schedule includes more surprises

Simultaneously with the competition on Friday, Tarifa's Noah Nicolas, junior kitesurf world champion (sub19 Strapless), will conduct a free workshop in this discipline for those looking to improve their skills, especially in Strapless Freestyle. In addition to interventions focused on development and training, the schedule includes a beach cleanup on Saturday, December 9, and ensures fun with AquaSports Gran Canaria.

Throughout the festival, there will be raffles for materials from brands such as CORE, North Kiteboarding, and Duotone, among others. Additionally, Ahembo, with its 7up brand, and SPAR Gran Canaria stand out as private sponsors. The Gran Canaria Air Battle Festival, organized by the Canakite Experiences Sports Club with the collaboration of the Royal Canarian Sailing Federation and the San Bartolomé de Tirajana City Council, as well as the institutional sponsorship of the Sports and Tourism departments of the Gran Canaria Cabildo, will be the final stop of the GWA Qualifier Series.