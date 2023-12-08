China Train Cements Widodo's Infrastructure Legacy

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Indonesia welcomed its first high-speed railway in October 2023, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia and a significant leap for Indonesia's infrastructural development.



The US$7.3 billion Jakarta-Bandung line, financed by Chinese banks and built with Chinese technology, reflects President Joko“Jokowi” Widodo's modernization efforts as well as Beijing's strategy to tighten relations with Belt and Road (BRI) recipient countries.

PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (Indonesia-China High-Speed Railways Limited), a joint venture between four Indonesian and five Chinese state-owned enterprises,

built the high-speed line

that connects Jakarta to Indonesia's third-largest city, Bandung, in just 30 minutes.



Its opening comes after a four-year delay and a 44% increase in its initial $5 price tag due to Covid-19,

military opposition

and complications in land acquisition.

Indonesia is the biggest economy and the most populous country in Southeast Asia. Jakarta's decision to apply the“China Standard” in a piece of critical infrastructure and engineering systems reflects well on the BRI. It demonstrates to others in Southeast Asia the alternative development paradigm China can offer and the sort of knowledge transfer available to the Global South.