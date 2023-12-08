Realty Trading Volume Exceeds Qr512m Last Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from 26 November to 30 November 2023 reached QR512,994,168.

Total sales contracts for residential units in the real Estate Bulletin for the period from 26 November to 30 November 2023, is QR97,581,643.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included vacant lands, houses, Administrative and commercial building, Residential Buildings , Shops, Residential Units.

Sales were concentrated in Doha, AL Rayyan, Al Wakrah, Al Daayen, Umm Slal, Al Khor and Al Dakhira, Al Shamal, Al Sheehaniya municipalities, and in the Pearl island, Al Kharayej Zones.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from November 19-23 reached more than QR405m.