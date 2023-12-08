Ooredoo, Zain And TASC Towers Create Largest Tower Company In MENA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. (“Ooredoo”) – Ticker: ORDS and Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.P.C (“Zain Group”) -Ticker: Zain announce the signing of definitive agreements between Ooredoo Group, Zain Group and TASC Towers Holding (“TASC”) to create the largest tower company in the MENA region, in a cash and share deal.

The enlarged tower company, comprising approximately 30,000 towers, has a combined estimated current enterprise value of $2. Ooredoo and Zain will equally retain a substantial stake of 49.3% each in the newly restructured entity, through an asset and cash equalisation process. The founders of TASC will retain the remaining shareholding, through Digital Infrastructure Assets LLP, and will continue to manage the operations of the business.

The tower entity is expected to achieve run-rate revenues close to $500m annually, with an EBITDAaL (after leases) of more than $200m annually upon the completion of closings in all individual countries – including Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, Algeria, and Tunisia. This financial position underpins the promising prospects and profitability of the newly restructured tower company.

The signing of this landmark transaction constitutes a major milestone towards realising key aspects of both Ooredoo and Zain's strategies, focused on evolving into smart telcos and creating value-focused portfolio. It also reaffirms the commitment of Ooredoo, Zain and TASC to drive growth and value for shareholders.

In a joint commentary, Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, MD and Group CEO, Ooredoo; Bader Al Kharafi, Zain Vice-Chairman & Group CEO; and Iyad Mazhar, Founder & CEO of TASC said:“This pioneering deal embarks us on an exciting journey together as it results in the establishment of the region's largest independent Tower company, placing the MENA region on the world telecom tower map. It also positions the region as an advanced player in the global telecoms landscape, and we anticipate wide-ranging positive implications for the region – from economic growth and upgraded connectivity to technological improvements and increased global relevance.”

“This strategic transaction will unlock significant shareholder value through higher earnings multiples, as well as ensure capital efficiency, optimising balance sheets for our respective companies and creating new possibilities for investors. The deal also demonstrates our joint dedication to supporting the reduction of the region's carbon footprint, contributing to our vision of reshaping the telecommunications sector by building a more sustainable ecosystem and ensuring a better-connected future for our communities across the region,” the CEOs concluded.