Qatar Sees 1.3% Jump In Ship Calls In October

Doha, Qatar: The total number of ships arriving at Qatar Ports increased during October 2023 by 1.3% compared to September 2023 according to Planning and Statistics Authority official data.
As for the banking Sector; Total Broad Money Supply (M2) recorded about QR721bn during October 2023, an annual increase of 3.4% compared with October 2022. On the other hand, cash equivalents; including Commercial Bank Deposits, attained for QR979bn during October 2023. The figure has recorded an annual increase of 2.6% compared to October 2022, when deposits recorded approximately QR954bn.
Regarding the data of buildings permits issued, the total number of permits has reached 769 permits during October 2023, recording a monthly increase of 17.4% and an annual decrease of 20.9%.
While the total number of inbound visitors to Qatar reached about 289,000, recording a monthly increase of 16.9% (compared to September 2023), and an annual increase of 60.8% (compared to October 2022). The highest number of visitors was from the Other Asia inc. Oceania Countries at 28%. As for visitors by type of port, the visitors via Air make up the highest percentage with 74% of the total number of visitors.
