Gini Authorises Ibtechar As Accredited Innovation Training Provider In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ibtechar, a leading company specialised in innovation management and development, has received authorization from the Global Innovation Institute (GInI) to serve as an accredited provider of training and assessment (ATAP) in innovation within the Qatari market.

The Global Innovation Institute (GInI) is an international organisation specialising in professional certifications within the field of innovation. Renowned for its expertise in professional certification, accreditation, and industry memberships, GInI is recognized for its contributions to the advancement of innovation best practices and standards. This extends through a range of services, including professional certifications, organisational accreditation, knowledge enrichment through institute-driven mechanisms, establishment of a global communication network, research initiatives, training programs, and human resources development.

The accreditation represents a qualitative addition for Ibtechar, augmenting its capacity to diversify and elevate its services while strengthening its position in the local innovation landscape. This authorization empowers Ibtechar to offer comprehensive training in institutional innovation best practices and assessment services for organisations striving to excel in innovation practices. This authorization positions the company to provide institutional innovation services for both governmental and private sectors, actively fostering a culture of innovation within these establishments.

For over a decade, Ibtechar has been committed to delivering value by developing and managing innovation. As a testament to its commitment, Ibtechar currently commands the largest market share in the establishment and management of internationally recognized innovation labs, reaching 70% market coverage. This accreditation serves as a dual affirmation: firstly, the company's dedication to delivering top-tier services and practical innovation methodologies, and secondly, its possession of technical prerequisites for global innovation practices.

Nayef Al Ibrahim, Co-Founder and CEO of“Ibtechar,” stated“As a private sector, Ibtechar has always been keen to contribute to building a knowledge based economy. This is achieved through the delivery of high-quality and practical services to all our valued clients. It has become evident to us, especially in light of the significant state investments in infrastructure, that the focus is shifting towards service improvement and capitalising on these investments. To enhance services, two important elements come into play: enabling staff and implementing the necessary mechanisms to facilitate this transformation. The practice of innovation within institutions and among individuals is important to achieve this. Evidence of this is seen in the recent efforts from the Civil Service and the Government Development Bureau, with their programs and incentives, including the Government Excellence Award, that promote the culture of innovation. We also acknowledge the pivotal role played by the Qatar Council for Research and Development and Innovation through its various programs. These are indications of the trends towards innovation. Therefore, it is essential for the local private sector to play an important role that aligns with the culture of the local community.”