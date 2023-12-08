Suharevs Clinches Gold

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

European champion Ritvars Suharevs from Latvia won the overall gold medal in the men's 73 kg weight class, lifting a total of 341 kg on Day 4 of the Qatar Cup IWF Grand Prix II, yesterday.

China's double Olympic champion Shi Zhiyong finished second (340 kg), while Thailand's Weeraphon Wichuma won the bronze (334 kg). Zhiyong won the gold in snatch, lifting 160 kg, while Suharevs won silver (156 kg) ahead of bronze winner - Colombia's Luis Javier Mosquera who made 150-180-330 in Group B. Wichuma topped the clean and jerk table with 189 kg, while Julio Mayora from Venezuela (188 kg) came second and Uzbek Doston Yokubov won bronze with a lift of 185 kg.