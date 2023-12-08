Drifters Set For Thrilling Action In Round 2

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Following the strong performances witnessed in the first round at the beginning of last November, the second round of the Qatar 4X4 Free-Style Championship is set to begin tonight.

The event is held under the auspices of H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani, the chairman of Qatar Racing Club, at the drift skidpan in the industrial area.

Yesterday, the club conducted registration and technical inspections for participating vehicles from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. During the inspections, the compliance with the conditions set by the organising committee was confirmed. These conditions include the necessity of equipping the vehicle with a roll cage, securing the car battery properly, having an effective safety belt, and other specified requirements for participating in the championship.

Today is dedicated to the competitions of the second round, scheduled to start at 5:00 PM. A specialised judging committee will evaluate the participants' performances, giving each competitor one opportunity to enter the track and showcase five maneuvers: drifting, reverse movement, knotting, roosting, and a general freestyle display.

These maneuvers should be completed within a total time frame of four minutes. The quicker the participant completes these maneuvers, the more points they earn. There is also a specific mark for the style in which the participant performs the overall display and special maneuvers.

The first round of the championship, held on November 3, saw Abdullah Al Qahtani winning the first place, earning a financial prize of QR20,000. Saud Al Marri secured the second position, receiving a prize of QR15,000, while the third-place prize of QR10,000 went to Khalifa Al Meir. To increase the competition's intensity, financial prizes were also allocated for the fourth and fifth positions, in a step aimed at encouraging and motivating the participants.

Following the directives of the club's director, Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani, and as part of efforts to enhance the level of motorsports and increase the number of competitors and participants, financial prizes have been designated for the fourth and fifth positions in this round and future rounds.

This initiative aligns with the Club Director's vision to elevate the standards of motorsports, as he had earlier issued instructions to waive registration fees for participants in all championships and events hosted by the club throughout the current season 2023/2024.