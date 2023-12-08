Qatar To Continue Efforts For Gaza Truce

Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani addresses a media stand in New York, organised by the Arab Group at the United Nations, over the current situation in the Gaza Strip. During the stand, she affirmed Qatar will continue its mediation efforts and work with the international community in order to restore the pause, leading to a permanent ceasefire.

