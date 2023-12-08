Al Shaqab Revives Equestrian Heritage At Darb Al Saai

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Shaqab, a member of Qatar Foundation, announces its participation in the events and activities related to equestrianism at the Darb Al Saai permanent venue in Umm Salal to highlight the importance of purebred Arabian horses and the significance of equestrianism in Qatar from December 10 to 18.

Al Shaqab is keen to celebrate National Day every year at Darb al Saai, where heritage and traditions come together in one place. Al Shaqab's events usually attract audiences of all ages, prompting parents and school supervisors organizing trips for their students to visit Al Shaqab to give children the opportunity to ride horses. The event aims to provide a close-up introduction to Qatari heritage, particularly concerning Arabian horses and their various ancient uses. This is done to instill a love for horses, encourage horseback riding for children, and promote the heritage aspect of horse riding, which is an integral part of Qatari heritage.

This year, Al Shaqab is participating in pony riding activities, which children notably adore. Alongside heritage shows and parades presented by the riders of Equine Education Academy at Al Shaqab. Mohammed Al Khayarin, Manager of Equine Education Department at Al Shaqab commented,“National Day is an opportunity for us to celebrate our country's achievements so far. It is also an occasion to revive Qatar's rich heritage with Arabian horses, which we aim to achieve through our participation in Darb al Saai. We offer diverse activities designed to instill a love for horses among the younger generations, considering it an integral part of our ancestors' heritage.”

Through its annual participation in Darb al Saai, Al Shaqab aims to engage with the community, raise awareness, and educate about everything related to horses and the sports associated with them. Horses represent a sport that has been passed down through generations, connecting the present with the traditions of forefathers.