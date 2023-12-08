Doha Institute Celebrates Graduation Of 10Th Cohort Of Doha Residence Program

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Language Center at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI) celebrated the graduation of the 10th cohort of graduates of the Doha Residence Program in Advanced Arabic and Social Studies (DRP) Fall semester of 2023. Over 14 weeks, students from diverse backgrounds, including Germany, China, India, Georgia and Turkey.

Through the language partner initiative, students were allowed to interact with Arab peers from the Doha Institute who spoke different dialects. This not only provided a valuable linguistic exchange but also facilitated the establishment of long-term cultural ties.

Additionally, students had the opportunity to experience an authentic Arabic academic setting by auditing graduate seminars aligned with their areas of interest. The Doha Institute offers a wide range of courses in humanities and social studies, enabling students to actively participate in discussions with guest speakers and access intellectual events hosted by the DI and the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies.

Alongside their linguistic studies, they engaged in a variety of cultural activities, such as exploring the various Museums in Qatar, Aljazeera Media Network, the Qatar National Library (QNL), Al Zubarah heritage site, Expo 2023 Doha, as well as participating in calligraphy classes and other enriching experiences.

Director of the Language Center Dr. Alaa Elgibali explained that the Doha Institute shows special interest in the DRP and provides it with great support, as it represents an important part of the Institute's mission to establish, maintain, and nurture intellectual links and two-way dialogues between its students, faculty, and the international learning and research community.

The Residence Program is offered for one semester on-site in Doha. It meets the language, culture, and academic needs of advanced non-native and heritage graduate students who wish to strengthen their language and cultural skills.