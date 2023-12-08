BPS Kindergarten Section Marks Purple Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Birla Public School (BPS), kindergarten section recently celebrated Purple Day and the joy of giving. The thematic colour day is a pleasant and great way to introduce, teach and reinforce the concept of colours and their significance in life.

The students of kindergarten section, came dressed in purple colour which is the first colour in the visible spectrum and known as one of the cool colours too. The students learned how the colour Purple is obtained by mixing the primary colors red and blue.

The finger dabbing activity was completed by the students of kindergarten with enthusiasm. Students were thrilled to speak about the purple food items that they had got in their snack boxes. 'It was a fun day for all! Every child's face reflected the spirit of the colour- A purple Delight.'

To make the day more exciting and to inculcate the value of sharing and the spirit of selflessness in a child, the students along with the senior leadership team distributed goodies to the ancillary staff as an act of thanksgiving for all that they do for the students.