All You Need To Know About Citibank Personal Loan

SINGAPORE, Dec 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Personal Loans can come in handy for various purposes. Whether you are in need of funds to cover unexpected expenses, plan your wedding, renovate your house, or finance your child's education,

Citi Personal Loans offer you convenient financial assistance for your unique needs. Additionally, enjoy benefits such as competitive interest rates, flexible repayment options, a straightforward application process, and more when you apply for a personal loan with Citi.

Different Types of Citibank Personal Loans to Fulfil your Lifestyle Needs

Citi offers a range of diverse Personal Loan options designed to match the various financial requirements of applicants. Here are some Citi Personal Loan options to consider:

Citi Quick Cash: With Citi Quick Cash, you can convert the unused credit on your Citi Credit Card/Ready Credit into cash with competitive interest rates and affordable monthly repayments. If you are a new customer, you may be granted a personal loan of up to 4x your monthly income or 8x your monthly income if you are drawing an annual income of S$120,000 and above.

Ready Credit: Citibank Ready Credit provides a flexible line of credit to address your urgent liquidity needs. With Citibank Ready Credit, you can look forward to benefits such as attractive interest rates, easy access to cash from over two million ATMs across the globe, interest savings with balance transfers, and seamless fund transfers and bill payments. Additionally, you may repay your Citibank Ready Credit statement balance in manageable instalments.

Balance Transfer : Citibank Balance Transfer allows you to easily transfer outstanding balances from other credit cards and accounts to your Citi Credit Cards or Ready Credit accounts. With balance transfers, you can maximize interest savings and reduce your overall monthly repayments. What's more, you can enjoy the benefits of Citibank Balance Transfer with low processing fees and flexible repayment options. New Citibank customers who apply for the Citibank Ready Credit account with a minimum loan amount of S$500 can also look forward to a welcome offer of 0% p.a. interest for 6 months with a 1.58% service fee.

Citi PayLite:

Citi PayLite allows Citi Credit Cardholders to convert unbilled retail transactions from S$50 into manageable instalment payments over up to 36 months. If you are an existing Citi Credit Cardholder, you may apply for Citi PayLite via Citi Mobile® App, Citibank Online, or SMS sent to your registered mobile number. With instant approval and low processing fees, Citi PayLite allows you to manage significant purchases with ease.

Citi FlexiBill: Citi FlexiBill allows customers to instantly convert their Citi Credit Card and Citi Ready Credit statement balances into manageable instalments with a few taps on the Citi Mobile® App. With Citi FlexiBill, you can manage significant bill payments without compromising financial flexibility.

Citi's Personal Loan options offer convenient solutions to your diverse financial needs. Whether you require emergency cash or access to flexible credit lines, Citi offers many options to fulfil your specific financial needs. Do take time to understand your personal loan options to ensure that you make an informed decision. For more information on our personal loan products, feel free to contact a Citi representative.

Citi Singapore

Citi Singapore is a full-service bank offering consumers, corporations, governments and institutions in Singapore a broad range of financial products and services. It is one of the largest foreign banking employers in Singapore and a significant hub for Citi globally.

