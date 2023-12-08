55 Colourful Hot Air Balloons Take To Qatar's Skies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Fifty-five hot air balloons took to Doha's skies as the 4th Qatar Balloon Festival opened at the Katara South park area yesterday.

The festival, now in its fourth edition, has ballooned in scale compared to previous years, boasting a record number of participants and colourful orbs filling the sky. The first year of the festival saw 30 hot air balloons; second year, 35; and third edition which was held at the Old Doha Port, witnessed 50 hot air balloons. Hundreds of people flocked to the festival on the first day, especially families with their kids.

The festival's international flair is evident, with countries such as France, Turkiye, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Greece, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Hungary, Belgium, United States, Slovenia, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Macedonia, Spain, Ireland, Croatia, and Brazil contributing to the spectacle. Adding a whimsical touch, the hot air balloons come in various shapes, ranging from penguins and aliens to castles, Cogsworth from Beauty and the Beast, fox, cat, and a menagerie of other fantastical designs.



Flight Director Lee Hooper said this year's festival is“bigger and better.”“What we're excited about this year is this great location, and having it here in the centre of the city with a beautiful landscape makes for absolutely stunning flying, so all the pilots around the world are very excited about visiting and enjoying some beautiful flights,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the opening of the event.

For avid balloon enthusiasts, the festival has an itinerary of morning and afternoon flights across different city locations, from Katara to Sports City, the desert, Lusail, and beyond - depending on the wind.

Chairman of Qatar Tourism H E Saad bin Ali bin Saad Al Kharji and other officials also attended the opening of the festival. The excitement doesn't stop with the balloons. Attendees are in for a treat with a lineup of activities, including day and night kite flying, night glow, inflatable playgrounds, games for children, food trucks, and a VIP Majlis.

There are also daily roaming acts featuring stilt walkers, dancers, inflatable mascots, and parades from 4pm to 9:40pm. And for the adventurous souls yearning to defy gravity themselves, the festival is offering 1,000 hot air balloon ride tickets at a discounted price of QR499. Booking is available through asfary , ensuring an unforgettable journey through the skies until March 31, 2024. Qatar Balloon Festival will run until December 18, and entry is free of charge.