QAA, UDST Partner To Advance Aeronautical Education In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti yesterday attended the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Qatar Aeronautical Academy (QAA) and University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) for cooperation in academics and research.

The MoU, which aims at enhancing QAA-UDST cooperation in education and higher education (the bachelor's degree), was signed by QAA Director-General Sheikh Jabor bin Hamad Al Thani and UDST President Dr. Salem bin Nasser Al Naemi. Several officials from both entities were also in attendance.

The MoU will help develop academic and research cooperation between the two sides based on mutual benefit. Areas of cooperation include redesigning the foundation programme, and jointly upgrading the diploma programmes, currently offered by the QAA, to a bachelor's degree and making them available for admission at both entities with a certificate to be issued by the UDST.

Cooperation areas also cover scientific research, student affairs, marketing, and training. Al Sulaiti emphasised the importance of this MoU as it will reflect positively on building up and improving students' knowledge in a way that supports human development and the goals of the QNV 2030.

The Ministry of Transport, he added, supports all forms of cooperation with educational institutions to further optimise the work of the QAA, thereby building promising generations capable of meeting the requirements of the civil aviation industry.

The Minister thanked both QAA and UDST for their efforts to sign this MoU, which, he said, would serve students' learning paths according to their aspirations and desires.

QAA Director-General of Sheikh Jabor praised the signing of the MoU, which lays foundation of a strategic partnership with UDST.

He added that the MoU will achieve the desired benefit for both parties, most importantly, enabling QAA students to enrol at UDST in accordance with the standards and conditions of the university, which is a privilege that students interested in enrolling there will enjoy.

He also stressed that this cooperation with UDST will open promising prospects for future cooperation, exchange of expertise and development of work between the two sides, thereby creating new opportunities to obtain higher degrees.

The signing of this MoU, he noted, is the fruition of constant efforts by the MoT for the success of the work of the Academy, in addition to the efforts and support from UDST that made this joint venture a success.

Dr. Al Naemi also emphasised the importance of the MoU in terms of empowering the Academy's students, sharpening their skills, and giving them the opportunity to complete their academic path at UDST.

He praised the faith the Academy has placed in the University through the efforts of the MoT and the QAA administration.

He also pointed out the potential good outcomes out of this MoU such as the exchange of expertise and conducting joint research within the framework of the national strategic pillars, which help meet the needs of the country and national industries and contribute to developing the national economy within the framework of the QNV2030.