Algeria Inaugurates Pavilion At Expo 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of Algeria to Qatar, H E Salah Attia, Expo 2023 Doha Commissioner General, Ambassador H E Bader bin Omar Al Dafa, and Expo 2023 Doha Secretary-General, Eng. Mohammed Ali Al Khouri, inaugurated the Algerian pavilion in the International Zone of Expo 2023 Doha, in the presence of a number of Their Excellencies heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the State, those interested in environmental affairs, as well as members of the Algerian community in Qatar.

The pavilion offers a glimpse into Algeria's rich heritage, cultural history, customs and traditions. It shows the promising sustainable future of Algeria and presents a complete picture of the heritage and history of Algerian agriculture, including its innovations and future plans.

The Algerian ambassador said that Qatar succeeded in organizing a global exhibition that includes diverse cultures from all over the world and displays the agricultural and environmental innovations of the various participating countries. He stressed the importance of addressing the issues related to agriculture, sustainability, horticulture, water and the environment which affects the whole world.

He added that in response to these issues, Qatar hosted the Expo 2023 Doha and welcomed countries of the world to display their best during this international exhibition. He also praised all involved in organizing the event and facilitating the exhibitors' experiences.

Head of the Algerian Pavilion Mokhtar Attar explained that the pavilion tells the story of Algeria's challenge and success in combating desertification and highlights the best modern and advanced technologies that it has used in desert agriculture. He noted that Algeria first began combating desertification more than 50 years ago by cultivating many desert areas.