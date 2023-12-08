Explainer: Is There No Political Opposition In Switzerland?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Explainer: Gibt es in der Schweiz keine politische Opposition? (original)



On December 13 the Swiss parliament will elect a new minister to the seven-member executive body, the Federal Council. It's almost definitely going to be a man. His party is even more certain. This is because, for over 60 years, Switzerland's four main parties have formed the government almost without interruption. They cooperate as ministers despite widely differing worldviews and opinions.