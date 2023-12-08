EQS-News: 1&1 AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Product Launch

1&1 O-RAN: Launch of mobile services in Europe's most modern 5G network Montabaur, December 8th, 2023. Following the launch of "1&1 5G at home" a year ago, 1&1 is now activating mobile services. Germany's fourth mobile network is now fully functional and can be used with smartphones on the move. The activation of mobile services was preceded by the provision of 5G national roaming by Telefónica Germany yesterday. This means that 1&1 customers can now access Telefónica's 5G network wherever the 1&1 network, which is currently being set up, does not yet have its own coverage. Automatically and without interruption. Vodafone is scheduled to provide 5G national roaming from summer 2024. 1&1 is the first network operator in Europe to rely entirely on the new Open RAN technology. At the heart of the 1&1 network ( "1&1 O-RAN" ) is a private cloud that is operated in hundreds of cities through decentralized Edge data centres. All network functions are controlled by software running on conventional servers. Gigabit antennas are used at all antenna sites and are connected via glass fibre to the 1&1 Edge data centres. This network architecture enables minimal latency, which is essential for future real-time applications. Unlike traditional networks, which are based on proprietary technology from specialized network suppliers such as Huawei, the 1&1 O-RAN has a large number of standardized interfaces. This allows software and hardware components from the most innovative and secure providers to be flexibly combined. It also eliminates 1&1's dependence on individual suppliers. Products and services from more than 80 companies are already being used today, creating a new digital ecosystem alongside 1&1 O-RAN. Ralph Dommermuth, CEO 1&1 AG: "We have been closely following the development of the new Open RAN technology from the very beginning. So when Rakuten launched the first fully virtualized mobile network in Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka, we knew for sure: This is the future! Since then, we have built internal specialist teams, established a strong partner network, and concluded tough national roaming negotiations. A year ago, we were able to demonstrate the functionality of Open RAN in Germany with the launch of our first "5G at home" service. We are now taking the next step by activating mobile services. The 1&1 O-RAN is now fully operational – an important milestone in our company's history. I would like to thank all our employees and business partners. You have achieved great things! My team and I are looking forward to continuing on our chosen path and making a difference in the German mobile market with the 1&1 O-Ran."

Dr. Volker Wissing, Federal Minister for Digital Affairs and Transport: "High-performance networks are the foundation of our digital future. The gigabit strategy is our compass towards more competition, speed and quality. With 1&1, we have a fourth network operator that will help to put Germany at the forefront of 5G with state-of-the-art technology. This is an ambitious goal that we can only achieve through the courage to innovate. I look forward to the new opportunities that Open RAN technology will bring to its users and to more competition in the mobile market."

Daniela Schmitt, Minister for Economic Affairs, Transport, Agriculture and Viticulture of the State of Rhineland-Palatinate: "The construction of the 1&1 mobile network is one of the largest fully privately financed infrastructure projects in Germany. Such an investment requires courage, risk-taking and entrepreneurial vision. With the first Open RAN, 1&1 has created a digital beacon in Europe. This step is not only an important milestone in the corporate history of the United Internet Group, but also a testament to the attractiveness and innovative strength of Rhineland-Palatinate as a business location. I am proud that we are home to such a pioneering spirit."

Mickey Mikitani, Chairman and CEO, Rakuten Group: “1&1 is making history in European mobile communications – we are immensely proud to partner with them to deploy Europe's most modern mobile network. As the first operator in Europe to successfully deploy a commercial open radio access network, 1&1 has set a precedent for the future of telecom where networks are automated, cloud-native and built on open interfaces. Rakuten is committed to the seamless integration of all components in 1&1's network through the use of intelligent software, and we will continue supporting our partner in their journey to realize the benefits of Open RAN and a cloud-native mobile network.”

About 1&1 1&1 AG is a listed telecommunications provider based in Montabaur, Germany. The company is member of the United Internet AG Group. 1&1 offers a comprehensive tariff portfolio in its 5G mobile network as well as high-performance broadband connections based on the 1&1 Versatel fiber-optic transport network. It also offers attractive bundled products from mobile and fixed-line networks as well as value-added applications such as home networking, online storage, video-on-demand, smart home solutions and IPTV. While the 1&1 brand addresses value and premium segments, the company appeals to price-conscious target groups with its discount brands.

