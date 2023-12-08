EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Supervisory Board of SFC Energy AG extends Management Board contract of CEO Dr. Peter Podesser by another 5 years

08.12.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Successful collaboration continues

New contract term until 31 December 2028 Continuity and reliability at the top of the company will help to achieve the ambitious growth targets

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 8 December 2023 – At its meeting on 7 December 2023, the Supervisory Board of SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578 ) unanimously resolved to extend the contract of CEO Dr. Peter Podesser by a further five years until 31 December 2028. “Climate protection and the energy transition have picked up speed worldwide in recent years. With its existing products and a promising pipeline of innovations, SFC Energy AG is excellently positioned to benefit from this change. This is also underlined by the expected record sales for the current financial year. With his entrepreneurial foresight and great leadership qualities, Dr. Podesser has made a significant contribution to SFC's success since the company's start-up time. With the long-term personnel strategy at the top of the company, we want to continue this successful cooperation and at the same time ensure the necessary reliability and continuity to achieve SFC's ambitious growth targets in the coming years,“ says Hubertus Krossa, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SFC Energy AG. Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG:“I sincerely thank the Supervisory Board for their trust and look forward to seizing the enormous entrepreneurial opportunities together with our outstanding SFC-team over the next five years and making a concrete contribution to the necessary energy transition.” For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc .



About SFC Energy AG SFC Energy AG () is a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 65,000 fuel cells to date. The company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, India and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (WKN: 756857 , ISIN: DE0007568578 ).

SFC Energy IR and Press Contact:

Susan Hoffmeister

Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: ...

Web:

sfc

08.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Language: English Company: SFC Energy AG



