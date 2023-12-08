EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Personnel

FUCHS SE appoints Dr. Timo Reister as Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board

The Supervisory Board of FUCHS SE has appointed Dr. Timo Reister (44) as Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board. The appointment will take effect from January 1, 2024 and is part of the company's long-term succession planning. Timo Reister joined FUCHS in 2009 after studying business administration and completing his doctorate and has been a member of the Executive Board based in Mannheim since 2016. After joining the company, he was responsible for the OEM and specialty business in the USA as well as for FUCHS Mexico for almost five years. He then moved to China in 2014, where he headed the Asia-Pacific region as a member of the Group Management Committee. Through these stays, Timo Reister got to know FUCHS' two most important foreign markets on the ground. Today, he is responsible for the two global regions Americas and Asia-Pacific as well as for three global sales divisions: OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Mining. "The appointment is a sign of our recognition for his outstanding achievements and an important element of our long-term succession planning on the Executive Board. I am very pleased that with this step we can bind Timo Reister to our company in the long term," says Dr. Christoph Loos, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FUCHS SE. CEO Stefan Fuchs (55) adds: "I am very happy for Timo Reister. He has impressed in all his previous positions at FUCHS and is an entrepreneur with FUCHS DNA who, in addition to his professional expertise, also has great social skills."



The responsibilities of the Executive Board remain unchanged by this appointment. In addition to Stefan FUCHS (55) and Dr. Timo Reister (44), the at the end of 2022 newly formed Executive Board team consists of Isabelle Adelt (39), CFO, Dr. Sebastian Heiner (45), CTO, and Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt responsible for the EMEA region (Europe, Africa and Middle East) and the Industry and Specialties divisions. Mannheim, December 8, 2023 FUCHS SE

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner. In 2022, the high-tech company generated revenue of EUR 3.4 billion with 34 production sites and 56 operating companies.

