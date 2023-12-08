Gujarat Govt Inks Mou With AAI For Development Of Various Airports In State

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 8 (KNN)

The Gujarat government has joined hands with Airports Authority of India (AAl) for the development of airports in the state, according to a report in ANI.

The MoU was signed at Gandhinagar in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by NV

Subbarayudu, Executive Director (SIU) on behalf of the Airports Authority of India (AAl) and Parulben Mansata, CEO, Gujarat State Aviation Infrastructure Company Limited (GUJSAIL).



As per reports, AAI will help facilitate the expansion of tourism and business opportunities in the state.

Under this collaboration, Gujarat government will provide the required land for development and expansion of the airports and AAl will undertake development of the identified airports based on the techno-economic feasibility, in phase wise manner.

(KNN Bureau)