The Golden Age Of Technology Merged With The Golden Age Of India: Amrit Kaal Comes To SGT University

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India SGT University recently became one of the select institutes to host a compelling edition of "Amrit Kaal Vimarsh Vikasit Bharat @2047" on December 7, 2023. Mr. Sumanta Dey, Head of Public Policy & Corporate Affairs at Head Digital Works, a leading online gaming company in India, addressed the event as the keynote speaker. He spoke to an eager audience of students, delving into the topic of "Tech and the Transition: Emerging Skills and Opportunities@2047."





SGT students engage in Amrit Kaal Vimarsh Vikasit Bharat @2047, accompanied by faculty members and Mr. Sumanta Dey, Head of Public Policy & Corporate Affairs at Head Digital Works





"Amrit Kaal Vimarsh Vikasit Bharat @ 2047" is an initiative by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, featuring talks held at higher education institutions nationwide. Renowned figures from academia, administration, sports, music, and public service share their insights on various developmental programs, issues, policies, and themes shaping the nation's future.





During the session at SGT University, Mr. Dey leveraged his extensive two-decade experience to provide students with valuable industry insights. He expounded on emerging technologies and the opportunities they present for recent design graduates.





Reflecting on the event, Mr. Dey stated, "Navigating the evolving landscape of technology is crucial for the next generation of professionals. Platforms like 'Amrit Kaal' facilitate vital discussions that bridge the gap between academia and industry, fostering a holistic understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the tech sector."





Commenting on the successful collaboration, Dr. Bharti Raina from SGT University remarked, "We are honored to have been chosen as a host for this enlightening event. The dynamic interaction between Mr. Dey and our students has undoubtedly left a lasting impact, inspiring them to embrace the advancements that lie ahead. We extend our sincere gratitude to the Government of India for entrusting us with this opportunity and anticipate future collaborations that will further enrich the academic landscape."





Adding to the sentiments, Prof. (Dr.) Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Dean - Academics, SGT University highlighted, "The amalgamation of the golden age of technology with the golden age of India was vividly portrayed through Mr. Dey's insightful discourse, setting a benchmark for future engagements of this nature."





SGT University expressed gratitude to the Government of India for allowing it to host an event of such significance, which further cemented its continuing commitment to facilitating education and development for students through impactful discussions and fostering collaborations that contribute to the holistic development of its student community.





About SGT University

One of the best universities in India, SGT University , in Gurugram, provides courses in eighteen faculties, including a range of undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate programs. It has the admirable goal of giving everyone in society access to higher education, as well as the vision of closing the skill gap and producing top-tier business professionals.





The National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing & Medical Sciences, which was established in collaboration with Jhpiego and Laerdal Medical India, is located at SGT University, a leader in research and innovation. Additionally, the university is home to a multispecialty SGT Hospital with NABH and NABL accreditation. The hospital gives medical students real-world experience while also serving the local communities.





The university makes sure that community service is its top priority, and it takes pride in connecting its researchers with local companies that want to work together on research projects. SGT University is renowned for its contributions to environmental science, engineering, data science, medicine, and dentistry. It has also received numerous awards for its services to higher education, such as the "Diamond Rating" from QS I-GAUGE and the "Diamond Band" in the "Mental Health & Wellbeing" category from the R World Institutional Ranking. Because of the university's strong industry connections, cutting-edge labs have been established in partnership with well-known international organizations like Apple, IBM, SAP, Oracle, SMC India, UNESCO Bioethics, Laerdal-Jhpiego, and many others. By continuously turning out highly qualified and employable professionals, SGT University has made a name for itself in the academic community.