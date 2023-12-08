GWM's Sales Soar To New Heights In November, Notching An Impressive 40.30% Year-On-Year Growth

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Baoding, China – On December 5th, GWM released its production and sales data for October 2023. During the past month, GWM sold 122,849 new cars, a year-on-year increase of 40.30%; from January to November, sales continued to rise, with cumulative sales reaching 1,118,202 units, a year-on-year increase of 12.94%.







GWM new energy models sold 31,248 units (including new energy commercial vehicles) in November, a year-on-year surge of 142.93%, achieving year-on-year growth for the eighth consecutive month. Overseas sales in November were 35,496 units, a year-on-year surge of 76.70%, with both the new energy and overseas markets hitting new record highs and achieving sustained rapid growth.

The steady increase in sales is inseparable from deep cultivation of GWM in intelligent new energy. In November, GWM debuted its more than ten new energy models at Auto Guangzhou 2023, demonstrating continuous breakthroughs in new energy technology under the“ONE GWM” framework.

With the leading Hi4 and Hi4-T new energy power systems and the GWM forest ecosystem, GWM provides more powerful and energy-saving solutions for new energy vehicles, which have been widely recognised in the market. GWM TANK brand has been ranked the No.1 seller of off-road SUVs in China for 35 consecutive months, and the GWM POER has been the top seller of pickup trucks in China with sales of more than 10,000 units for 39 months in a row.

GWM intelligent new energy vehicles accelerates overseas outreach, adding to the brand's global development. GWM WEY 03 was launched in the European market, competing with local luxury models and winning ENCAP and Green NCAP ratings. GWM ORA 07, the new benchmark pure electric coupe, was launched in Thailand, advocating the concept of green living upheld by the GWM. GWM HAVAL JOLION made its stunning debut in the Mexican market, bringing local consumers a safer and more energy-efficient mobility product that meets their driving needs.

While providing new energy products, GWM actively listens to suggestions from investors and users. In November, Saudi investors visited GWM, co-created special projects on product planning and marketing operations, and established the Saudi Investors-GWM Co-creation Committee to jointly promote the high-quality development of GWM's globalization. Mexican media group visited GWM headquarters, directly experienced and felt the charm of GWM's intelligent new energy vehicles during visits, discussions, test drives, and other activities, and felt the development potential and confidence of GWM in Mexico.

Adhere to long-termism, adhere to the development of new energy, and embrace globalization. In the future, GWM will steadily promote the high-quality development of the global automotive industry and create a new pattern of development.