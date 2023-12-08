Meteorology Department Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility At Places Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore today until 6pm on Friday will be slightly hazy to misty at places at first and moderate at day with dust, and relatively cold to cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility expected at places at first.

Offshore, it will see hazy and misty at places at times with some clouds, the report added, warning of poor horizontal visibility in the eastern and southeastern places at first.

Wind inshore will be variable, mainly northwesterly to northeasterly 03 to 13 knot.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly to westerly 05 to 15 knot, surging to 18 knot at north.

Visibility will be 04 to 08 / 2 kilometers or less at places at first.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore will be 4 to 6 feet at north.

