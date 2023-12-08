Azerbaijan's Digital Transformation To Be Focused On Needs Of Citizens - Ernst & Young

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan's
digital transformation will be focused on maintaining the needs of
citizens and the services provided, said Ernst & Young (EY)
employee Mohammad Sear, Head of Digital Government Practice in the
Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Head of EY MENA Startups,
Trend reports.
"Today the Innovation and Digital Development Agency's (IRIA)
training program is being held. I'm here to talk about case studies
in digital government from the Gulf region in particular and the
Middle East in general, as well as some global examples. The idea
is to share experiences about what works effectively and
successfully, what doesn't work so well, and what lessons we can
learn from other countries, especially those that are at the top of
the rankings in digital government," said Sear.
"This event is very important because it tries to create a
future potential for Azerbaijan's digital government and will
certainly set the tone for how we will carry out the digital
transformation of the government to make it more efficient and
oriented to serve citizens, their needs and the services provided,"
he said.
