Kapital Bank Expects Net Profit By Year-End, Deputy Chairman Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank expects net profit of 200 million manat ($117.6 million) at the end of the year, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors at Kapital Bank Farid Huseynov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a press briefing dedicated to Kapital Bank's year-end results and the strategy for 2024-2026.

Will be updated