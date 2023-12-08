Kapital Bank Expects Net Profit By Year-End, Deputy Chairman Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan's
Kapital Bank expects net profit of 200 million manat ($117.6
million) at the end of the year, Deputy Chairman of the Board of
Directors at Kapital Bank Farid Huseynov said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during a press briefing dedicated to Kapital
Bank's year-end results and the strategy for 2024-2026.
Will be updated
