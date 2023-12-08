All Registered Azerbaijani Political Parties Given Opportunity To Take Part In Election - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The next year
will become another historical and successful year for the people
of Azerbaijan, as the upcoming early presidential election is
triumphant for the country, Azerbaijani MP Vugar Iskandarov told
Trend .
"The expression 'occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijani
territories', which we earlier frequently used, is now in the past.
For the first time in the history of our independence, presidential
election will take place throughout entire Azerbaijan," he
noted.
The MP mentioned that Azerbaijan, never before in its history
having such strength, will independently elect its president.
"Our people, witnessing how President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has fulfilled all the promises he made over
20 years, express their support for the head of state at every
opportunity. This election is the most vivid indicator of the
president's belief in self-confidence, and in the support of the
people," he emphasized.
"The decision to hold extraordinary election was made after the
completion of the process of state registration of political party
members in the country. Thus, opportunities for participation in
the election have been created for all political parties registered
in the state," he explained.
"This approach is a vivid example of how a fair competitive
environment is ensured in the country. In this sense, any
dissatisfaction with the conduct of election should be considered
only as an embodiment of a biased position and limited potential,"
the MP pointed out.
"Instead of recognizing their weakness, radicals without an
electorate and having lost all trust over the years have once again
chosen the path of sabotage and sowing discord in society. But they
forget every time that the people see through their actions, and
they cannot deceive the people," he concluded.
On December 7, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding
early presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
