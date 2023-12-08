All Registered Azerbaijani Political Parties Given Opportunity To Take Part In Election - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The next year will become another historical and successful year for the people of Azerbaijan, as the upcoming early presidential election is triumphant for the country, Azerbaijani MP Vugar Iskandarov told Trend .

"The expression 'occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories', which we earlier frequently used, is now in the past. For the first time in the history of our independence, presidential election will take place throughout entire Azerbaijan," he noted.

The MP mentioned that Azerbaijan, never before in its history having such strength, will independently elect its president.

"Our people, witnessing how President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has fulfilled all the promises he made over 20 years, express their support for the head of state at every opportunity. This election is the most vivid indicator of the president's belief in self-confidence, and in the support of the people," he emphasized.

"The decision to hold extraordinary election was made after the completion of the process of state registration of political party members in the country. Thus, opportunities for participation in the election have been created for all political parties registered in the state," he explained.

"This approach is a vivid example of how a fair competitive environment is ensured in the country. In this sense, any dissatisfaction with the conduct of election should be considered only as an embodiment of a biased position and limited potential," the MP pointed out.

"Instead of recognizing their weakness, radicals without an electorate and having lost all trust over the years have once again chosen the path of sabotage and sowing discord in society. But they forget every time that the people see through their actions, and they cannot deceive the people," he concluded.

On December 7, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding early presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

