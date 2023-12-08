Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 2.65 To USD 77.78 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil fell by USD 2.65 to USD 77.78 per barrel on Thursday, compared to USD 80.43 per barrel the day earlier, said the Kuwaiti Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.

The Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate in the global markets went down each by 25 cents and four cents, to hit USD 74.05 per barrel and USD 69.34 per barrel. (end)

km









MENAFN08122023000071011013ID1107558934