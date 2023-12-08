Huawei To Celebrate 10 Years Of Tablet Innovation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Huawei has teased its soon-to-be-released products, including the Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2”, and announced a new global product launch in Dubai on December 12. This will be the largest tablet Huawei has released to date, and it signals that the company is doubling down on the tablet category. This is exciting news for all tablet enthusiasts, but the evolution of Huawei's tablets is also quite fascinating.

The global tablet market has been shrinking since 2016, as new large-screen smartphones and lightweight laptops have emerged. Huawei has stayed committed to a market many vendors have left, pursuing high-level innovation and development, and launching a wide array of groundbreaking products to bring a breath of fresh air into the market.

This decade of investment and innovation has led to tens of thousands of patents and numerous cutting-edge technologies that bring powerful productivity tools to tablets for the first time, which makes it possible for Huawei to keep leading the way in light productivity.

The global shipment of Huawei tablets now exceeds 100 million units-proof of Huawei's continuous investment in this market. Huawei has always understood the relevance of tablets as an entertainment device. That's why the company equipped its MediaPad M series tablets with high-end audiovisual features, which received widespread positive feedback from users, and helped boost the tablet market.

As the times changed, Huawei recognised the demand for mobile office and productivity tools, and added new features like“App Multiplier” to its MediaPad M6 and“Multi-Screen Collaboration” to its MatePad Pro 10.8”. These features set a new benchmark for productivity on the go. The MatePad Pro 11” also came with innovative apps like PC Application Engine and Huawei Notes, which enhanced these capabilities even further.