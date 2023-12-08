Qatar Airways Touches Down In Saudi's Yanbu

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways, the multiple award-winning airline, has landed yesterday its first resumption flight at Yanbu, the airlines' eighth connection in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The non-stop service will operate two weekly flights on Wednesday and Sunday.

To mark the resumed operations, passengers onboard the aircraft received special menu cards with exclusive design that reflects the distinctiveness of the occasion. Upon touchdown at Prince Abdul Mohsin bin Abdulaziz International Airport, water cannons saluted Qatar Airways flight QR1216 with showers of affection, signifying the renewed connection between Yanbu and Doha.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said:“We're pleased to welcome Yanbu back into our extensive network, comprised now of eight Saudi cities. This highlights our commitment to increasing travel options for passengers in the Saudi market, which remains one of the key global markets for Qatar Airways. We look forward to connecting travellers to and from Yanbu to over 170 destinations across the globe, while offering them an unrivalled travel experience onboard our state-of-the-art aircraft and through our multiple award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport.”

Offering two weekly flights to Yanbu, the new route aims to facilitate both business and leisure travel, further reinforcing Qatar Airways' dedication to connecting travellers from six continents to some of the most sought-after destinations across Saudi Arabia. The addition of Yanbu operations compliments the airlines' over 120 weekly flights to eight Saudi cities including AlUla, Dammam, Gassim, Jeddah, Medina, Riyadh, and Taif, Yanbu.

Located on the Western Coast of Saudi Arabia, Yanbu, a coastal gem on the Red Sea, is renowned for its rich history, archaeological sites, and serene beaches. Known as the“Capital of Diving,” Yanbu represents a haven for all divers thanks to the vibrant underwater world thriving beneath its shores.

Passengers in Saudi Arabia traveling from Yanbu will enjoy seamless connectivity to over 170 destinations worldwide, including destinations in China, Europe, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and the United States.