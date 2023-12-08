(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) An Eco-conscious Approach to Fashion and Creativity from Istituto Marangoni Dubai during Sole DXB





Visitors can join several events including a Styling Workshop led by celebrity stylist Cedric Haddad, swap pre-loved clothes and accessories, and customise their items.

Istituto Marangoni Dubai, Milan's prestigious export of fashion and design education, will be participating at Sole DXB, the highly anticipated youth and contemporary culture festival in the region which is returning to Dubai Design District (d3), from 8 to 10 December.



During this year's event, the design school will be offering guests an immersive experience showcasing the Institute's commitment to fashion and design and reinforcing its dedication to sustainability. Attendees can participate in free workshops, explore the world of upcycling, and discover ways to embrace a more eco-conscious approach to fashion and creativity.

In collaboration with Global Fashion Exchange founder, Patrick Duffy, the booth titled Circular Horizons, will echo the company's commitment to minimising waste by incorporating components repurposed from previous exhibitions.

During the three days of the festival, attendees can participate in the following:



. On the 8th and 9th December, Istituto Marangoni tutor and renowned personnel and celebrity stylist Cedric Haddad, will lead a Styling Workshop, showing how to breathe new life into our closets.

. A Stencil Workshop, held by Yuetong Shi, visual designer and art director who currently works as a Tutor and Course Leader in Visual design at Istituto Marangoni Dubai, on the 8th and 9th December, will encourage participants to infuse fresh vitality into forgotten garments through creative customisation.



. For those venturing into the world of fashion and design illustration, an Illustration Workshop on the 8th December will provide beginners with a step into this captivating realm.

. The 3D Printing Demonstration Workshop, in collaboration with Solid World, a cutting-edge 3D printing company, will be a key highlight over the three days. Attendees can explore the technology while getting hands-on by customising options for shoelaces and heel covers.

With sustainable fashion practices front of mind, the highly anticipated second edition of the Istituto Marangoni and Global Fashion Exchange Dubai Swapshop will take centre stage from 4pm on Sunday, 10th December. Visitors can exchange pre-loved clothes and accessories, fostering a community-driven approach to eco-conscious fashion. A customisation station will be available during the Swapshop, offering a chance to personalise items with patches and applications, giving them another new lease of life.

Roberto La Iacona, Istituto Marangoni Dubai institution Director, said:“We are encouraging visitors to link fashion with sustainability by showing them how to upcycle and customise items, alongside exchanging pre-loved clothes. While these steps may seem small individually, when part of a wider community, it makes a difference and shows how sustainability in fashion is achievable.”

Throughout the festival, the Istituto Marangoni booth – constructed primarily from recycled materials including reclaimed wood, repurposed metal, and recycled items – will feature immersive screens showing projects completed by students at their Milano (School of Fashion and School of Design), Firenze (School of Fashion & Art), Paris, London, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Miami schools.



Finally, the Media Booth will offer a space for insightful discussions with industry leaders and key speakers, addressing important topics of sustainability, fashion and design innovation, which will be shared via the Istituto Marangoni Dubai Instagram.

