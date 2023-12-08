(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) IGP's Grand Launch Enhances UAE's Gifting Realm!







Dubai, UAE: International Gifts Platform (IGP) held a grand launch ceremony amidst the presence of esteemed dignitaries and celebrated influencers.

The grand arrival of International Gifts Platform (IGP) in the UAE sets a new standard in the realm of gifting experiences. Celebrating its remarkable legacy of delivering over 10 million gifts worldwide across 100+ countries, IGP unveiled an enchanting world of personalized and heartfelt gifts to the UAE.

The launch event unfolded with glitz and glamour as the red carpet welcomed guests to capture unforgettable moments at the captivating photo booth. Amidst the celebration, a sumptuous grazing table beckoned, adorned with an array of delectable cakes, gourmet treats, and fragrant blooms, setting the stage for a feast for the senses.

Guests embarked on an exclusive warehouse tour, gaining valuable insights into IGP's meticulous operations and journey of their exquisite gifts. Delving into the artistry of florals, attendees crafted mesmerizing bouquets to take home from the immersive flower arrangement workshop.



The product display showcased an assortment of meticulously crafted gifts designed to transform moments into cherished memories. Indulgence awaited at the cake station, where guests savored divine delights crafted with love by IGP's chefs.

A specially curated 'Wall of Delights' guided guests to unforgettable surprises, while the personalization booth offered a gateway to etch one's name on gifts swiftly and seamlessly with IGP's personalized touch.





The launch marked the beginning of an era where each gift becomes an extraordinary expression, promising unparalleled gifting experiences for the UAE's discerning clientele.