(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Anastasiia Hortman: Pioneering the Future of Regenerative Medicine in Dubai



and her team stand ready to guide patients through the transformative possibilities of stem cell and molecular therapies, marking the beginning of a new chapter in healthcare. This journey is not just about medical treatment; it's about embracing a future where health and well-being are enhanced through the incredible potential of regenerative medicine.

MENAFN08122023003092003082ID1107558848