(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Hosts a Series of Cultural and Environmental Events in December







Dubai, UAE, 7 December 2023: Driven by its strategy and commitment to promoting cultural and environmental awareness, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) is organising a series of unique, free cultural events for all age groups in the month of December.

The first of these events is a lecture on the arts of Nabati poetry and the reflection of geography in its vocabulary, in the UAE. The lecture, which is called 'The Impact of Geography on Emirati Nabati Poetry', will be presented by the poet-researcher Fahad Al Maamari.



To celebrate World Arabic Language Day, the MBRL will host the iconic Tunisian singer and composer Lotfi Boushnak in an exciting evening, 'An artist in conversation'. The event will discuss the beauty of eloquent Arabic poetry, the transformations of Arabic songs over time, and the new generation's views of the Arabic language.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is also organisng a temporary exhibition on the ground floor, at Al Khor Gallery, entitled 'Sustainability Horizon- A World of Green Knowledge', in conjunction with COP28. The exhibition showcases 500 books, in addition to a collection of unique titles, encyclopedias, and magazines selected from MBRL's nine sub-libraries. These resources highlight the theme of sustainability, and address environmental topics such as global and regional climate change and clean and renewable energy. The exhibition aims to spread awareness on sustainability and the importance of preserving resources for future generations.

In cooperation with Enable, MBRL is also organising a distinctive workshop on planting and arranging indoor plants, by a group of Emirati youth of determination diagnosed with cognitive disabilities. This comes within the framework of its vision and strategy to support sustainability, empower people of determination, and enhance their role in society.



Furthermore, the library will organise a panel discussion titled 'Narrative Schools in the Emirati Novel', with the participation of Dr. Sultan Al Omaimi and Dr. Badeea Al Hashemi. The session will be moderated by the writer Aisha Sultan.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library invites all its visitors who are interested in attending its events to follow MBRL's social media platforms and register via the links available for each event.



These events reflect MBRL's prominent role in contributing to enhancing the cultural and literary scene in the UAE, and underscores its strategy to support the Year of Sustainability and promote a sustainable culture in society.



