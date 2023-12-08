Pleasant Weather Conditions Forecast For Weekend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 8 (Petra)-- Pleasant weather conditions are expected countrywide on Friday, while warm conditions are going to prevail in the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Winds will be southeasterly modertae, picking up at times, the JMD noted.Tempertures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 18 degrees Celsius and a low of 10 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 28 degrees during the day, sliding to 14 degrees at night.