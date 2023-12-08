Ian Black Real Estate Partners With Meals On Wheels To Provide Thanksgiving Dinners To Local Seniors

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 7, 2023 12:10 pm - The commercial real estate firm provided 700 cooler bags to deliver Thanksgiving meals to homebound seniors in Manatee County

Ian Black Real Estate, Sarasota's premier commercial real estate services firm, partnered with Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee to provide approximately 700 meals to homebound seniors in Manatee County this Thanksgiving. The firm donated cooler bags to deliver the meals and also volunteered to pack them with a full Thanksgiving dinner.

“Giving back during the holiday season is important to our team,” said Jag Grewal, partner at Ian Black Real Estate.“In looking for partnership opportunities, we wanted to have some kind of meaningful impact on our community, as well as on our team. This initiative provided a tangible way for us to make a difference in our community.”

Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee regularly provides nutritious home-delivered meals to those in need in the community. All meals are approved by a registered dietitian, and special accomodations are made for people with special needs. To be eligible for this program, a resident must live in Manatee County, be at least 60 years old, be homebound and socially isolated, and have difficulty preparing meals or shopping for themselves.

“We're so thankful for the support of local businesses like Ian Black Real Estate, who make our mission possible with their generous donations,” said Amy Towery, CFRE, ACFRE, vice president of development for Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee.“Thank you to the entire team for their generous donation and their time preparing meals for our local seniors.”

In addition to providing cooler bags to transport the Thanksgving meals, five members of the Ian Black Real Estate team and their families volunteered to pack meals alongside the Meals on Wheels team. The Thanksgiving meal included a full Thanksgiving dinner and pie, which was delivered to local residents on Thanksgiving day.

About Ian Black Real Estate

Ian Black Real Estate (IBRE) is a boutique commercial real estate brokerage firm located in Sarasota, Fla. The firm is one of the largest commercial brokerage firms in Southwest Florida and boasts a deep knowledge of the commercial real estate market in Sarasota and Manatee counties and the surrounding area. For more information, visit ian-black.