Hodusoft Receives Esteemed 2023 Excellence Award From INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

HoduSoft, a leading provider of unified communication solutions, proudly announces its latest accolade for its flagship product HoduPBX– the 2023 Excellence Award presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine. This prestigious recognition highlights HoduSoft's commitment to delivering innovative communication solutions and its dedication to excellence in the industry.

The INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Awards are presented to businesses that showcase exceptional contribution in the form of innovative products and outstanding quality that drives advancements in the telecommunications landscape. The Excellence Award serves as a sign of distinction, acknowledging HoduSoft's outstanding contributions to the advancement of telecommunication solutions.

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine is an esteemed authority in the telecommunications sector, providing insights into the latest trends and technologies shaping the industry. It offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs.

HoduPBX is a robust and versatile IP PBX software, designed to cater to the diverse communication needs of modern businesses. With advanced features, flexibility, and seamless integration, HoduPBX empowers organizations to streamline their communication processes and enhance overall productivity.

Some of the key highlights of HoduPBX IP PBX Software include Prepaid & Postpaid Billing, Auto Provisioning, Payment Gateway Integration, Least Cost Routing (LCR), BLF & Presence, Audio Conference, Real-Time Analytics, Hosted IP PBX Software, 100% Voice Logging, Stir/Shaken, etc. It also provides add-on modules like the Reseller Module, Queue Pro, SMS and MMS, SIP Trunking, Voice Transcription, and Webphone.

"We are delighted and honored to receive the 2023 Excellence Award from INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine," said Kartik Khambhati (the Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer) at HoduSoft. "This recognition is a result of our team's hard work and dedication to meeting the evolving needs of businesses in the rapidly changing telecommunications landscape.”

HoduSoft's award-winning solutions cater to a diverse range of industries, including call and contact centers, enterprises, service providers, and more. The company's commitment to delivering feature-rich, reliable, and scalable communication solutions has contributed to its success and recognition within the industry.

About HoduSoft:

HoduSoft is one of the leading providers of innovative communication software and solutions in the world. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, HoduSoft empowers businesses to enhance their communication and collaboration processes. All its innovative products are designed to improve efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction.

