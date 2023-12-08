Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decline

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on December 7 decreased by $0.39 and amounted to $78.72 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan lowered by $0.41 (to $77.19 per barrel).

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $58.26 per barrel, which is $0.78 less than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $0.36 on December 7 compared to the previous indicator, to $74.30 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on December 7.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel