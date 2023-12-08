               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AZAL To Operate Flights Between Baku And Doha


12/8/2023 2:32:55 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Azerbaijan's national air carrier AZAL is launching flights from Baku to Doha, adding another direction to the route network.

The first flight en route Baku-Doha-Baku will be performed on December 10.

Flights in this direction will be operated twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays.

Doha is a stunning and contemporary city that blends modernity with culture. With its attractions, hotels, and an assortment of entertainment options, it offers a captivating experience for tourists.

Tickets can be purchased on the official website of the airline - , AZAL's ticket offices, accredited agencies or via mobile application.

MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107558823

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search