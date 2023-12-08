AZAL To Operate Flights Between Baku And Doha

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Azerbaijan's national air carrier AZAL is launching flights from Baku to Doha, adding another direction to the route network.

The first flight en route Baku-Doha-Baku will be performed on December 10.

Flights in this direction will be operated twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays.

Doha is a stunning and contemporary city that blends modernity with culture. With its attractions, hotels, and an assortment of entertainment options, it offers a captivating experience for tourists.

Tickets can be purchased on the official website of the airline - , AZAL's ticket offices, accredited agencies or via mobile application.