US Would Welcome Upcoming Visits Of Azerbaijani Government Reps To Washington - State Department

The State Department noted that O'Brien had a positive and
constructive meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev during his visit to Baku on December 6.
"The two discussed our countries' deep historical ties and the
importance of the bilateral relationship. Assistant Secretary
O'Brien told President Aliyev the United States would welcome the
upcoming visits of the Azerbaijani Central Bank Governor and Energy
Minister to Washington, and that Secretary Blinken looks forward to
hosting Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian
Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Washington soon for the next
round of peace negotiations," said the State Department.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received US
Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs
James O'Brien on December 6. The sides stressed the importance of
O'Brien's visit to Azerbaijan in terms of discussions on various
aspects of bilateral relations and the exchange of ideas on
regional issues.
President Ilham Aliyev said that there was rich history of
relations between Azerbaijan and the United States and stated that
during the years of Azerbaijan's independence, the two countries
had established the relations of successful cooperation in various
fields, especially in the field of energy.
The head of state noted that following the 44-day second
Karabakh war, Armenia had not fulfilled its obligations, sent
weapons and military personnel to the territories of Azerbaijan,
and supported separatism. President Ilham Aliyev noted that
Azerbaijan had carried out anti-terror measures in its sovereign
territories, put an end to aggressive separatism, and demonstrated
exemplary compliance with the requirements of humanitarian law
during the operation. The president pointed out that no harm had
been done to civilians and infrastructure.
Emphasizing that Azerbaijan supported the regional peace agenda,
President Ilham Aliyev said that after the end of the conflict and
full restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, historic
opportunities had arisen for the establishment of peace, noting
that the United States could contribute to the process by
considering the new realities.
President Ilham Aliyev pointed to cooperation in the field of
energy, the role Azerbaijan played in the energy security of
Europe, and the ongoing projects implemented in the Caspian and
Black seas aimed at developing renewable energy potential.
The head of state said that new transport and logistical
opportunities had been created in the region along the Middle
Corridor, noted that Azerbaijan's partnership with countries of
Central Asia had expanded further, and spoke about the new
cooperation opportunities in this area.
James O'Brien, in turn, said that the relations between the
United States and Azerbaijan had deep roots and that the two
countries were good partners. He touched upon the role the United
States played in delivering Azerbaijan's energy resources to world
markets, said that his country supported the peace agenda in the
region, the normalization of relations between Armenia and
Azerbaijan and the negotiations on a peace treaty, and pointed out
that the United States was ready to continue the negotiations in
this regard in Washington.
James O'Brien emphasized that the US supported the development
of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor concept, as well as the
continuation of discussions on the opening of communications
between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He stated the importance of looking
into the future in US-Azerbaijani relations.
During the meeting, the sides described the resumption of
reciprocal visits as a positive step for advancing bilateral
relations.
The sides also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual
interest.
