Washington Not To Repeat Mistake Of Paris: Details Of James O'brien's Visit To Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Washington has
made it clear that it is not going to repeat the mistake of Paris.
The US has decided to adjust its policy towards the South Caucasus,
which it has been pursuing over the past month. It was clear that
the anti-Azerbaijani remarks of Assistant Secretary of State James
O'Brien at a House subcommittee hearing on November 15 could deal a
serious blow to relations between the two countries.
However, it did not take the US diplomat long to realize that
this policy is fundamentally flawed and that such an unbalanced
policy in the South Caucasus does not promise Washington anything
favorable. That is why O'Brien made a phone call to President Ilham
Aliyev after his speech.
The Assistant Secretary of State was explained that in any issue
in the South Caucasus, it is already extremely important to reckon
with Baku. Likely, O'Brien was also given the example of Iran and
France after the 44-day war.
The biased attitude of James O'Brien towards Baku even led to
the cancelation of the planned meeting of the foreign ministers of
Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington and the de facto rejection of
US mediation by Baku. Most likely, James O'Brien decided to meet
with the Azerbaijani ambassador to the US a few days after he
realized that his speech in Congress went beyond the red lines.
In case relations continued to escalate, it would not have been
in the interests of either the US. or Azerbaijan. In particular,
Azerbaijan's expression of its principled position in response to
the misunderstanding with the US, helped Washington realize that
this was not the way to continue relations with Azerbaijan.
Yesterday's visit of James O'Brien to Azerbaijan made it clear
that relations are returning to the previous course. Blinken was
able to explain to his aide that this is especially important in
the current period in Washington's policy in the South Caucasus, as
he in his statements tried to maintain a balance between Azerbaijan
and Armenia.
It was of interest what O'Brien, who spoke against Azerbaijan in
the US Congress, would say in Azerbaijan. It is no secret that
O'Brien has dealt a blow to the security interests of the United
States with his speech in the Congress.
The blow to cooperation with Azerbaijan, the leading state of
the South Caucasus, its main actor, was contrary to the security
interests of the United States. It should be taken into account
that the US and Azerbaijan have years of cooperation in the field
of security and energy, and Washington should not repeat the
mistakes of Paris regarding the policy of the South Caucasus.
The decisive, strong-willed policy demonstrated by President
Ilham Aliyev over the past three years after his historic victory
to change the geopolitical order in the region in the interests of
Azerbaijan, despite the pressure of international forces in various
directions, is having an effect in a wider area.
If it was not, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken would not have
called Baku and asked President Ilham Aliyev to receive James
O'Brien, even given that before the meeting another statement
softening relations came from Washington. State Department
spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "We never said that we were not
going to continue relations with Azerbaijan; that would be contrary
to our interests."
Washington has reversed policy in the South Caucasus over the
past month, sensing a serious need for adjustment. The result was
that the meeting in Baku between James O'Brien and President Ilham
Aliyev highlighted positive aspects of the relationship. Firstly,
President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the rich history of relations
between Azerbaijan and the US, noting that during the years of
Azerbaijan's independence, cooperation relations were established
in various spheres, especially in the field of energy. Secondly,
Ilham Aliyev noted that after the full restoration of Azerbaijan's
sovereignty, historical opportunities for peace are being created,
and the US can contribute to this process taking into account the
new realities.
James O'Brien confirmed President Ilham Aliyev's words. The
American diplomat emphasized that relations between the US and
Azerbaijan have deep roots and that both states are good partners.
He also spoke about the role of the US in supplying Azerbaijan's
energy resources to world markets. Saying that America supports the
peace agenda in the region, normalization of relations between
Armenia and Azerbaijan, and negotiations on the peace treaty,
O'Brien brought to President Ilham Aliyev's attention that the US
is ready to continue negotiations in Washington. He also emphasized
that the US supports the continuation of discussions on the
development of the concept of the Trans-Caspian transport route, as
well as the opening of communications between Armenia and
Azerbaijan.
O'Brien recanted his words in Congress. However, Baku has more
expectations from Washington. The importance the US attaches to
Azerbaijan should be reflected in its South Caucasus policy as
well. Brien and other US officials afterward will probably think
twice before speaking out against Azerbaijan. If Washington wants
to maintain a balanced policy towards the region, this is
necessary.
Yesterday's meeting and positive messages give grounds to say
that visits of Azerbaijani officials to the US will resume very
soon. This is important for positively maintaining bilateral
relations. U.S.-Azerbaijani relations are returning to the previous
level.
