Azerbaijan Sends Humanitarian Aid With Electrical Equipment To Ukraine (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Another part of humanitarian aid consisting of electrical equipment has been sent to Ukraine in accordance with the order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, dated July 17, 2023, Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry told Trend .

The ministry said that humanitarian cargo dispatched from the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park by a convoy of 20 trucks includes more than 551,000 meters of electric cable and wires, as well as six complete transformer substations.

The first part of the mentioned humanitarian aid worth $7.6 million was sent to Ukraine on October 30 and November 21 of this year. The next parts are planned to be sent in the near future.

