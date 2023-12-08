Azerbaijan Sends Humanitarian Aid With Electrical Equipment To Ukraine (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Another part of
humanitarian aid consisting of electrical equipment has been sent
to Ukraine in accordance with the order of President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, dated July 17, 2023,
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry told Trend .
The ministry said that humanitarian cargo dispatched from the
Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park by a convoy of 20 trucks includes
more than 551,000 meters of electric cable and wires, as well as
six complete transformer substations.
The first part of the mentioned humanitarian aid worth $7.6
million was sent to Ukraine on October 30 and November 21 of this
year. The next parts are planned to be sent in the near future.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107558818
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.