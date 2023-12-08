Azerbaijan And Estonia To Launch 'Digital Transformation' Leader Development Program

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan and
Estonia will start a program to develop leaders of 'digital
transformation', said 'Digital Nation' company's partner Taavi
Linnamäe, Trend reports.
"We have arrived in Azerbaijan to start a program to develop
leaders of 'digital transformation' with the Innovation and Digital
Development Agency (IRIA) under the Ministry of Digital Development
and Transportation of Azerbaijan. One of the main misconceptions is
that digital transformation is about technology. It isn't. It is
related to management. It is more about management training, change
management, service design," he said.
"Everybody can be involved in technology. You have great
technology companies here in Azerbaijan, or you can also outsource
to other companies in the rest of the world to create technology.
But technology alone will not help. For digital government to work,
you need specialists within the country who share a similar
understanding of what the vision is and how to achieve it, and can
initiate and lead change," Linnamäe added.
"Over the next few years, we need to shape the future
professionals who will drive, I hope, a faster and more efficient
path of digital transformation. Estonia has a lot to share from its
experience," he said.
Will be updated
MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107558816
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.