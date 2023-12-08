Baku Steel Company CJSC Cooperates With SAP SE, A World Leader In The Field Of Digitalization (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Baku Steel Company CJSC (BSC), the largest metallurgical company
in the Caucasus, has recently taken the next crucial step in the
sphere of business process governance and automation. In this
regard, BSC has signed a memorandum of cooperation with SAP SE,
industry leader in technology software. The document was signed by
Kamal Ibrahimov, General Director of Baku Steel Company, and Igor
Kurkov, Chief Operating Officer of SAP SE for Central and Eastern
Europe.
BSC has lately accomplished a significant milestone of business
processes reenginering and is aiming to implement S/4HANA, an
enterprise resource planning software developed by SAP SE which
completely covers financial, supply chain, production planning,
sales, personnel management processes. This new generation solution
applies in-built computing features to process large amounts of
data and supports state-of-the-art technologies such like
artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning.
It is worthwile to highlight that SAP SE (formerly SAP), founded
in 1972, has grown from a small startup with 5 employees only into
a multinational corporation headquartered in Waldorf, Germany, with
more than 105,000 employees in over 157 countries.
BSC plans to achieve a full cycle of digitalization through
automation of data gathering and transmission in all production
processes with the help of relevant ERP system.
Thus, rapidly growing BSC will continue to contribute to the
further development of Azerbaijan economy by applying the leading
international practice.

