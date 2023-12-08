Baku Steel Company CJSC Cooperates With SAP SE, A World Leader In The Field Of Digitalization (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Baku Steel Company CJSC (BSC), the largest metallurgical company in the Caucasus, has recently taken the next crucial step in the sphere of business process governance and automation. In this regard, BSC has signed a memorandum of cooperation with SAP SE, industry leader in technology software. The document was signed by Kamal Ibrahimov, General Director of Baku Steel Company, and Igor Kurkov, Chief Operating Officer of SAP SE for Central and Eastern Europe.

BSC has lately accomplished a significant milestone of business processes reenginering and is aiming to implement S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning software developed by SAP SE which completely covers financial, supply chain, production planning, sales, personnel management processes. This new generation solution applies in-built computing features to process large amounts of data and supports state-of-the-art technologies such like artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

It is worthwile to highlight that SAP SE (formerly SAP), founded in 1972, has grown from a small startup with 5 employees only into a multinational corporation headquartered in Waldorf, Germany, with more than 105,000 employees in over 157 countries.

BSC plans to achieve a full cycle of digitalization through automation of data gathering and transmission in all production processes with the help of relevant ERP system.

Thus, rapidly growing BSC will continue to contribute to the further development of Azerbaijan economy by applying the leading international practice.