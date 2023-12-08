Russian S-300 Missiles Hit Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have struck two districts in the city of Kharkiv, presumably with the S-300 missiles.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Explosions were recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. According to the preliminary data, the enemy used the S-300 missiles,” the report states.

One person received medical aid at the scene.

Following the enemy attack, civil residential infrastructure was damaged.

Syniehubov noted that Russian invaders had launched six strikes on Kharkiv.