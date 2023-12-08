Seven Shahed Drones, Six S-300 Missiles Fired At Ukraine's Territory Last Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 8, 2023, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine's territory with the Shahed-type loitering munitions from Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk district and the S-300 guided surface-to-air missiles from Russia's Belgorod region.
The relevant statement was made by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“In general, seven Shahed-136/131 combat drones were launched, as well as six S-300 guided surface-to-air missiles,” the report states.
The enemy targeted the Dnipropetrovsk region with the Shahed drones and the Kharkiv region with the guided surface-to-air missiles.
In cooperation with the air defense units of Ukraine's Defense Forces, the Air Force intercepted five Russian drones.
A reminder that explosions were recorded in Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts as Russians attacked the city with the S-300 missiles.
