War Update: 89 Combat Engagements Occur On Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, Russian troops have launched three missile strikes and 57 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 47 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

On December 7, 2023, Russian occupiers launched another air attack on Ukraine's territory, having used 21 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions. Ukraine's air defense units intercepted 17 enemy combat drones.

Russian invaders launched air strikes on the Kharkiv region's Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Podoly, Kurylivka, Kyslivka and Pishchane; Luhansk region's Serebrianske forestry; Donetsk region's Vyimka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Toretsk, Avdiivka, Pivdenne, Novomykhailivka and Kostiantynivka; Zaporizhzhia region's Kopani.

Russian artillery strikes affected over 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders are maintaining military presence within the border areas, conducting sabotage activities and shelling border settlements from Russia's territory.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled seven enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled all Russian attacks near the Donetsk region's Terny.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka. Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting assault actions to the south of Bakhmut, inflicting personnel and equipment losses on Russian occupiers, and gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian warriors continue holding the enemy back despite Russia's attempts to encircle the Donetsk region's Avdiivka. The Ukrainian military are firmly holding defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Thirty Russian attacks were repelled to the east of Novomakhmutivka, Avdiivka, and to the south of Tonenke and Pervomaiske.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian defenders are holding the enemy back near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Novomykhailivka. Fourteen Russian attacks were repelled there.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian forces repelled eight Russian attacks to the west of the Zaporizhzhia region's Verbove and Robotyne.

In the Melitopol direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue inflicting personnel and equipment losses on Russian invaders, and exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian warriors are holding positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, carrying out counterbattery measures and inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear lines.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched five strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters.

Ukrainian missile units hit one enemy electronic warfare system.