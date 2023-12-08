Turkish FM Issues Statement On Agreement Reached Between Azerbaijan & Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the
agreement on taking serious steps in the direction of confidence
building between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.
"It is satisfied with the decision to reach an agreement in the
direction of taking serious steps in the direction of
confidence-building between the two countries, as stated in the
joint statement issued by the Administration of the President of
the Azerbaijani Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime
Minister of the Republic of Armenia. We support the idea of
continuing discussions for the implementation of
confidence-building measures.
We wish for the early signing of the peace agreement between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, which will be one of the most important
events for the establishment of permanent peace and stability in
the South Caucasus".
