Ishook Productions Partners With Panther Trail Films For PTSD: A Soldier's Revenge

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Hollywood, California Dec 7, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

iShook Productions has been announced as the Production Company in Association with Panther Trail Films for the eagerly anticipated film "PTSD: A Soldier's Revenge." The film, which recently wrapped filming in the deserts of Agua Dulce, California, boasts a star-studded cast including Hollywood actors Daniel Baldwin, Robert LaSardo, Oksana Lada, among others. The project is produced by the award-winning Diana Ramos-Santiago Carter of Panther Trail Films, directed by multi-award-winning Greek American director Eleftherios Kostans, and penned by Retired LTC and Purple Heart Recipient Steve Alexander, along with military veterans Tom Anderson and Diana R. Carter.

Beni E. Rachmanov, Founder and CEO of iShook Inc., along with Executive Producer Boris Benjaminov, were present during the filming of the final scenes, marking a significant milestone in this collaboration. iShook, known for its pioneering digital content and knowledge-sharing platform, empowers creators, authors, and publishers to share their work with a global audience. The collaboration with Panther Trail Films for "PTSD: A Soldier's Revenge" represents a natural extension of iShook's commitment to fostering creative expression and bringing impactful stories to a wide audience.

The film, "PTSD: A Soldier's Revenge," is a powerful narrative based on true events, focusing on the struggles of military veterans with PTSD. The collaboration of iShook Productions with Panther Trail Films is poised to bring this poignant story to the forefront, showcasing the trials and tribulations of those who have served.

iShook's involvement in the film industry aligns with its innovative approach to content distribution and discovery, which has revolutionized how people access and share knowledge worldwide. With a user-friendly interface, advanced search functionality, and a diverse range of content including e-books, audiobooks, podcasts, and more, iShook provides a seamless experience for users to discover and engage with a wide array of content.

For more information about iShook Inc., and its innovative platform, visit . Stay updated with the latest news and developments by following the company on social media: Facebook - @ishookco, Twitter - @ishookco, Instagram - @ishook411, and LinkedIn - @ishook.