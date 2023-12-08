Christmas Comes Early For TUFF Fans (Teenagers United For Future Frontiers) T

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Christmas Comes Early for TUFF Fans: Free T-Shirt Giveaway for Mystery of the Green Menace Enthusiasts

TUFF (Teenagers United for Future Frontiers) aficionados, get ready to celebrate the holiday season with an exciting treat! In a gesture of gratitude to its dedicated fans, TUFF is thrilled to announce a special giveaway event on December 7th, starting at 12:00 p.m. PST and running until 6:00 p.m. PST,(6hrs) (Use Google)exclusively at TUFFwon.

The first 100 people to sign up during this window will receive a limited edition TUFF T-shirt commemorating the thrilling adventure in the latest novel, Mystery of the Green Menace, penned by renowned author Richard Hedrick Jr.

This installment sees the inclusion of the cunning villainess Poison Ivy as an accomplice, promising an electrifying and suspenseful journey for readers. Now, fans have the chance to wear their enthusiasm proudly with these exclusive TUFF T-shirts.

To claim this special giveaway, simply visit TUFFwon between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. PST on December 7th, 2023 and be among the first 100 sign-ups. Don't miss this opportunity to grab a piece of TUFF memorabilia and showcase your love for the series!

For more information and to stay updated on all things TUFF, visit TUFFwon and follow our social media channels.

Media Contact: Name: [Richard Hedrick, Jr.] Email: [... ] Phone: [317-377-4703]

About TUFF: TUFF (Teenagers United for Future Frontiers) is an enthralling series created by Richard Hedrick Jr., captivating readers with gripping adventures and unforgettable characters. Each installment promises a thrilling journey into the world of mystery, courage, and friendship.